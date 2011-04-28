The College Football Hall Of Fame Is Up For Sale, Starting At $2.7M

Photo: TheMatadorSports

With the College Football Hall of Fame moving to Atlanta, Georgia, the city of South Bend is placing the current Hall of Fame building on the auction block. That is right, you can personally bid and hopefully win what used to house college football’s greatest memorabilia.The starting bid, is an undervalued $2.68 million considering it cost the city over $6 million to build it back in the 90’s. Unfortunately, the exhibits are not part of the auction.



If you are so inclined to bid on this piece of college football history, you must place your bid with the South Bend Redevelopment Commission before 3:00 p.m. today. The commission did state that if no bids met the reserve price, the city will offer the property at a lower price in the coming days.

Here is what the commission is looking for with each bidder:

A bidder who can improve the property quickly

Has financial backing and can close the deal quickly

The bidder will also keep the project in line with downtown zoning and development planning

Offers must meet the minimum $2.68 million dollar asking price. It is the average of two independent appraisals

Retail office and mixed-use projects

Project details must be outlined; and,

A re-use plan and project timeline must be presented.

