Going Viral: Nissan and Habitat For Humanity Launch Interactive App

Automobile manufacturer Nissan has partnered with Habitat For Humanity in a fresh new campaign to help build a better future for communities affected by the downturn of the economy by launching an app to inspire hope for a better future.



Habitat For Humanity has been building affordable housing for struggling families for decades, and Nissan has been a Habitat sponsor for five years now, providing annual donations of $1 million to aid in building better communities where their customers and employees live.

The App is transparently called Charity Game, and serves interactive video. Users are able to enter commands for the volunteers to perform in the video immediately after that command is registered. Each time a command is entered, the user gets closer to being ranked in the top 100 scores. Those that reach the top 100 will get a personalised video from Nissan at the build site, and will feature volunteers pounding nails into the structure in the name of each winner, as well as a Nissan t-shirt. While the prizes may not motivate everyone to compete to win, the campaign overall is for a great cause.

Join in on the fun on Nissan and Habitat’s game page on Facebook.

For more info, click here.

Check out the teaser videos below:



