Movies In Luxembourg Are Overwhelmingly Multilingual -- And Other Observations Of An American Tourist

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has three national languages and so do its movie theatres. I went to Luxembourg’s original multiplex cinema on Christmas and saw a German film in English with French and German subtitles. The tiny country, smaller than the state of Rhode Island, has 15 movie theatres with half of them only 2o minutes away from each other.

Only one movie playing at the cinema was not American. Here are advertisements for upcoming movies which were already in their second week at the box office in New York.

Amanda Macias/Business Insider

The movie tickets were 8.80 euros or about $US12 dollars, though I got in cheaper with a student discount.

The grab-and-go style concessions saved us time since we didn’t have to wait for an attendant to gather our food and drink selections. The heat lamps kept the popcorn warm, but the scent of freshly popped popcorn wasn’t noticeable.

In fact, the theatre only sold sweet popcorn, which wasn’t bad at all. The smallest size was priced at less than $US3 dollars.

I counted more than 25 different drink options including various energy drinks, juices, flavored water, and sodas. There was also an ICEE machine.

There were three candy displays in the concessions area, filled primarily with Haribo candy.

I ended up getting a half a pound of candy and paid about $US8 dollars.

The cinema was much cleaner than you would find in America. The seats were comfortable, with a lot of space between rows.

Amanda Macias/Business Insider

After three previews, the movie began. “The Physician” is a German film made in English, projected with German and French subtitles.

It was difficult to pay attention to the audio since the lower part of the screen kept flickering every time the titles changed. Sometimes there were three languages on the screen at one time.

Sometimes the subtitles were hard to read because of the background.

At the end of the movie, everyone took their garbage and either recycled it or threw it away. Nothing was left in the aisles.



