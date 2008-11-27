Going Shopping Over The Next Few Days?

Here are some sites and deals to check out.



Please bring us back something!

Cynopsis: Despite dire predictions – e-commerce sales are expected to be flat over the holiday vs. a year ago predicts comScore – Black Friday is upon as and that means deep discounting all over the web. There are scores of handy sites you can use to track in-store bargains such as blackfriday.info, which posts intel about what the retailers are planning as soon as the information becomes available. This year rather than wait for “Cyber Monday,” many online retailers are getting a jumpstart with doorbusters starting as early as tomorrow. Bestbuy.com has a 720p 50″ Panasonic 50″ Plasma for $900. Apple.com has a big promotion planned on Friday. Amazon.com is building anticipation by throwing out a few deals each day leading up to their Friday sale. Don’t bother trying to get your hands on a Kindle for the holidays – version 1.0 is officially sold out. (A case of champagne is order for Oprah.) But the Seattle-based e-retailer will begin selling gift certificates tomorrow for the highly anticipated Kindle 2.0, due out first quarter of 2009.



