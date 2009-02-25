SUVs Use WAAAAAY More Fuel Per Person Than Flying For Long Trips

Jay Yarow
This chart from Good magazine captures how many gallons of fuel it takes to travel 350 miles via various transport methods. Bad news for people with SUVs, sedans and hybrids: taking a 737 is more fuel efficient because it’s loaded up with people. Click on the picture for more detailed information.

This chart came out a few weeks ago, but we just caught it. It’s part of a series. Good also has a nifty graphic on how many people ride the train. Who doesn’t love pretty pictures?

