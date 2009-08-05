Google Asks Users To Plaster Their Offices With Fliers

Would you put this up in your office?



Google sure hopes so.

The flier, one of a series of three, is part of a cubicle-level push to get more businesses to use software like Google Docs and Google Spreadsheets, instead of arch-enemy creations Word and Excel.

It’s all in the name of the “Going Google” campaign, which also urges people to tweet about why they use Apps, including the hashtag #gonegoogle. Google touts that it already has 1.75 million businesses, schools and organisations using Google Apps — and that it signs up 3,000 more each day — and it promises to give away prizes in August to Google Apps customers who share why they’ve gone that route.

While Google’s four-billboard outdoor buy is stealing all the buzz (and despite what you might have read elsewhere, it is not the company’s first billboard ad), I find the grass-roots campaign more interesting.

As TechCrunch notes, the “Spread the Word” effort is “similar to what Mozilla has long been doing to promote Firefox — and it’s worked to the tune of over a billion downloads.” (For more on Firefox’s grass-roots marketing, check out Garrick Schmitt’s highly informative DigitalNext post.)

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWorks Will it work? Who knows. Firefox’s grass-roots cred is helped out by the fact that it’s not already a multibillion-dollar company whose reach has extended into virtually every bit of the digital ecosystem — and it is not increasingly associated with words like “competition” and “antitrust.” But Google’s got its share of fan boys (heck, I’m fond of Apps myself) and I’ve certainly seen weirder signs up in the offices I’ve worked in.

We do know this: It’s not the first we’ve heard of Google’s efforts to promote Apps. And it won’t be the last.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.