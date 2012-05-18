Going East For Money, Pinterest Refuses To 'Bow At The Altar Of Amazon Or Google'

Photo: AP

It is significant that Pinterest, one of the US’s hottest startups, just raised a huge amount of money from a Japanese ecommerce company – and not American companies Amazon or Google.As a part of the deal Pinterest reached an non-exclusive deal with Rakuten to be the default “wish-list” provider for its massively-popular-in-Japan ecommerce platform.



“Rakuten is a $14 billion company doing some cool stuff,” says a source briefed on the deal.

“This is another example of how not all ideas are going to flow West to East. You don’t need to bow at the altar of an Amazon or Google.”

That said?

Bet that if the partnership with Pinterest moves the needle for Rakuten, Amazon will jump in and make an offer to buy Pinterest at a price Rakuten could not afford.

