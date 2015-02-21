Watch the first trailer for HBO's explosive new Scientology documentary

The first trailer has just been released for director Alex Gibney’s explosive HBO documentary about Scientology, “Going Clear,” which is based on Lawrence Wright’s best-selling bookof the same name.

HBO had 160 lawyers preparing for the doc about the litigious church, which has generated tons of buzz since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

In the new trailer, former Scientologists reveal what makes the religion so appealing: “They sell it all in the beginning as something quite logical,” an anonymous man says. A different voice adds: “You take on a matrix of thought that is not your own.”

Here’s six other crazy things we learn about the religion in the new documentary.

“Going Clear” premieres on HBO on March 29 at 8pm. Watch the trailer below:

