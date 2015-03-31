People were flabbergasted after watching HBO's explosive Scientology documentary last night

Aly Weisman
Scientology going clearYouTube/HBO/’Going Clear’

Director Alex Gibney’s explosive Scientology documentary “Going Clear,” based on Lawrence Wright’s best-selling book of the same name, premiered Sunday night on HBO.

Many viewers  tweeted along as they watched, in shock of the bombshells revealed in the film:

 

 

And of course, there were the jokes:

But many people were waiting to hear a response from Leah Remini, who loudly left the Church of Scientology after 30 years in 2013.

The actress, who watched the HBO documentary on Sunday, tweeted afterwards:

She later tweeted links to her posts on Instagram:

Instagram Leah ReminiInstagram.com/LeahRemini


Leah Remini instagramInstagram.com/LeahRemini


