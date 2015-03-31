People were flabbergasted after watching HBO's explosive Scientology documentary last night

Director Alex Gibney’s explosive Scientology documentary “Going Clear,” based on Lawrence Wright’s best-selling book of the same name, premiered Sunday night on HBO.

Many viewers tweeted along as they watched, in shock of the bombshells revealed in the film:

Between Miscavige & Durst, @HBO is really killin it on the crazy rich white dude front…#GoingClear

— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) March 30, 2015

#goingclear is a terrifying look at the fallibility of the human mind. “To find yourself, think for yourself.”- Socrates

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) March 30, 2015

A couch of people is sitting here in stunned silence #GoingClear (the book is great too) @lawrence_wright @alexgibneyfilm

— Haley Joel Osment (@HaleyJoelOsment) March 30, 2015

Anyone else watching this #GoingClear Scientology documentary on HBO? It is fascinating! Wow.

— Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) March 30, 2015

Wow. We watched #GoingClear on @HBO Scientology… man oh man

— Chely Wright (@chelywright) March 30, 2015

Trying to reconcile the bold candor that Paul Haggis shows in Going Clear with the fact that he wrote and directed Crash.

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 30, 2015

Tom Cruise comes off as crazy, but Travolta as just sadly creepy. #GoingClear

— Amanda Bower (@heyprofbow) March 30, 2015

If #GoingClear shocked and appalled you, you MUST read Lawrence Wright’s book. The documentary just scratched the surface.

— Rachel (@RachFarb) March 30, 2015

Who is furiously navigating Twitter with a bigger knot in their stomach,right this minute: Miscavige, Travolta, or Tom Cruise?#GoingClear

— Randy Durant (@RandallDurant) March 30, 2015

And of course, there were the jokes:

Oddly enough, #GoingClear is the first good John Travolta movie in a while.

— Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) March 30, 2015

More than anything, #GoingClear taught me that I want to self-style myself “Commodore” and wear a captain’s hat everydamnwhere I go.

— Dan Geiger (@dan_geiger) March 30, 2015

Scientology doc “Going Clear” is on HBO tonite! I bet it’s not as good as the Mission: Impossible 5 trailer. #PointCruise

— Mark Ellis (@5150ellis) March 30, 2015

Somewhere right now Tom Cruise and John Travolta are looking for an even bigger closet to never come out of. #GoingClear

— Phil Richardson (@CelticWombat) March 30, 2015

LOTS 2 say. THAT’S why u should come see me live! RT @RyanCBrinson: I’d give ANYTHING 2b at the next #KATHY show after #GoingClear

— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 30, 2015

But many people were waiting to hear a response from Leah Remini, who loudly left the Church of Scientology after 30 years in 2013.

@Mcmex I will be watching with all of you for the first time. I read the book which was spot on #GoingClear

— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) March 27, 2015

The actress, who watched the HBO documentary on Sunday, tweeted afterwards:

Thank you to the brave who did something about it. And to those who didn’t have a voice, you do now. #GoingClear

— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) March 30, 2015

She later tweeted links to her posts on Instagram:









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.