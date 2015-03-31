People were flabbergasted after watching HBO's explosive Scientology documentary last night

Director Alex Gibney’s explosive Scientology documentary “Going Clear,” based on Lawrence Wright’s best-selling book of the same name, premiered Sunday night on HBO.
Many viewers tweeted along as they watched, in shock of the bombshells revealed in the film:
Between Miscavige & Durst, @HBO is really killin it on the crazy rich white dude front…#GoingClear
— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) March 30, 2015
#goingclear is a terrifying look at the fallibility of the human mind. “To find yourself, think for yourself.”- Socrates
— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) March 30, 2015
This is crazy!! #GoingClear @HBO
— Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) March 30, 2015
A couch of people is sitting here in stunned silence #GoingClear (the book is great too) @lawrence_wright @alexgibneyfilm
— Haley Joel Osment (@HaleyJoelOsment) March 30, 2015
Anyone else watching this #GoingClear Scientology documentary on HBO? It is fascinating! Wow.
— Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) March 30, 2015
I knew #Scientology was a horrible cult, but @HBO‘s #GoingClear still shocked. Travolta & especially @TomCruise are complicit cowards.
— Peter Staley (@peterstaley) March 30, 2015
Wow. We watched #GoingClear on @HBO Scientology… man oh man
— Chely Wright (@chelywright) March 30, 2015
Trying to reconcile the bold candor that Paul Haggis shows in Going Clear with the fact that he wrote and directed Crash.
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 30, 2015
Tom Cruise comes off as crazy, but Travolta as just sadly creepy. #GoingClear
— Amanda Bower (@heyprofbow) March 30, 2015
If #GoingClear shocked and appalled you, you MUST read Lawrence Wright’s book. The documentary just scratched the surface.
— Rachel (@RachFarb) March 30, 2015
Who is furiously navigating Twitter with a bigger knot in their stomach,right this minute: Miscavige, Travolta, or Tom Cruise?#GoingClear
— Randy Durant (@RandallDurant) March 30, 2015
And of course, there were the jokes:
Oddly enough, #GoingClear is the first good John Travolta movie in a while.
— Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) March 30, 2015
More than anything, #GoingClear taught me that I want to self-style myself “Commodore” and wear a captain’s hat everydamnwhere I go.
— Dan Geiger (@dan_geiger) March 30, 2015
Scientology doc “Going Clear” is on HBO tonite! I bet it’s not as good as the Mission: Impossible 5 trailer. #PointCruise
— Mark Ellis (@5150ellis) March 30, 2015
Somewhere right now Tom Cruise and John Travolta are looking for an even bigger closet to never come out of. #GoingClear
— Phil Richardson (@CelticWombat) March 30, 2015
LOTS 2 say. THAT’S why u should come see me live! RT @RyanCBrinson: I’d give ANYTHING 2b at the next #KATHY show after #GoingClear
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 30, 2015
But many people were waiting to hear a response from Leah Remini, who loudly left the Church of Scientology after 30 years in 2013.
@Mcmex I will be watching with all of you for the first time. I read the book which was spot on #GoingClear
— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) March 27, 2015
The actress, who watched the HBO documentary on Sunday, tweeted afterwards:
Thank you to the brave who did something about it. And to those who didn’t have a voice, you do now. #GoingClear
— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) March 30, 2015
She later tweeted links to her posts on Instagram:
NOW WATCH: 6 Crazy Things Revealed In HBO’s Explosive New Scientology Documentary ‘Going Clear’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.