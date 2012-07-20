Gogobot, A Travel Site Founded By Ex-Myspacers, Is Going Gangbusters

If you haven’t heard people buzzing about Gogobot yet, you soon will.



The social travel website, founded by former Myspace and Yahoo employees, is growing like crazy. It added 1 million registered users in the past two months alone bringing the total to 2 million so far, it says.

Today it released a new iPhone app, too.

The site is popular because unlike a Yelp or TripAdvisor, Gogobot gives you recommendations from your own friends in your own social networks like Facebook, Twitter, and Foursquare.

Instead of posting a status and asking friends, “Hey, I’m going to Denver on a business trip, where should I stay? Where should I eat?”, you can automate that process with Gogobot.

Plus, it has a “post a question” area that has attracted a bunch of travel writers as power users, says CEO Travis Katz. So if your friends can’t help you find good eats in Carmen, Mexico, staff travel writer Connie Chang can. The site offers recommendations on 10.5 million places in over 60,000 destinations worldwide.

The new iPhone app does all the things you would expect a travel app to do. It finds cool stuff near you, gives you directions, lets you book and pay for stuff over the phone, and lets you create a scrapbook of your photos, organised by place or topics like “favourite sushi restaurants.”

Before founding Gogobot, Katz formerly ran the international business for Myspace. Cofounder Ori Zaltzman was the chief architect of an innovative Yahoo search service, Yahoo BOSS, and worked on Yahoo Answers, too.

Gogobot has raised $19 million over two rounds from investors like Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Eric Schmidt’s Innovation endeavours.

