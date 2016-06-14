This app makes sure you are never bored on a Friday night -- or any other time

Photo: Johannes Simon/Getty Images.

Travel-planning app Gogobot will help you find fun things to do, whether you are travelling for work, on vacation, or just hanging out in your home town.

The company just released a new version makes that’s even smarter in finding out exactly what you might want to do. It’s now using “artificial intelligence to predict what you are looking for and highlight recommendations before you even start typing,” CEO Travis Katz tells tells us.

Gogobot’s claim to fame is a concept called “tribes” in which you match yourself to others with similar interests. This might be foodies, budget-conscious students, adventurer and/or families. (You can belong to many tribes.)

This, in turn, lets you get and make recommendations from folks with similar interests, be it someplace to eat, stay, or fun stuff to do. In many cases, you can book the reservation or buy the ticket right from the app, too.

The new version of the app takes the idea a step farther, Katz tells us.

It still factors in your tribes and your location, but now it responds to the weather (indoor things on rainy days, outdoors on a nice day) and the time of day (bars in the evenings, lunch spots mid-day). It knows if you are a tourist or a local, so it doesn’t suggest tourist spots to locals, or ignore the best tourists spots for travellers.

It also factors in how far you will want to walk or drive: a couple of blocks for a coffee shop for city dwellers, many miles for a five-star restaurant in the ‘burbs.

Here’s some examples of the types of things Gogobot will unearth for you:

Outdoor stuff in London on a nice day, with coffee shop recommendations in the morning. Gogobot Brunch spots and weekend events in San Francisco for locals, far from the touristy areas. Gogobot Hotels and eats for a weekend on Martha's Vineyard. Gogobot A map of popular eateries in New York. Gogobot The best tourist spots in Kyoto, Japan, for a business trip. Gogobot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.