Gogo Wi-Fi Expanding To International Flights By 2015

Aircell, the company behind Gogo Wi-Fi internet service on a number of US carriers is set to undergo a series of upgrades that will result in satellite-based Wi-Fi service on international flights by 2015.



The company currently operates a land-based system that allows passengers to buy the service on their flight, accessing the internet on laptops and mobile devices wirelessly on continental US flights only. That system is set to undergo a revamp of its own that will improve connection speeds up to four times by 2012 and go satelite in 2013.

Gogo will switch over to a satellite-based system by 2015 that will allow travellers to connect on international flights around the globe.

More than 6,000 business and commercial aircraft are currently equipped with Aircell technology, including planes on major US carriers like United and American Airlines.

Source: Chicago Tribune

