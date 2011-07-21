Gogo Testing New In-flight Entertainment Platform

The in-flight entertainment experience for tech-savvy travellers on many U.S. domestic flights will get a makeover over the next few months.



Wi-Fi provider Gogo (formerly known as AirCell) is in the process of testing and installing a new in-flight entertainment platform that will enable you to take your Wi-Fi-enabled device and get flight and gate information, make restaurant reservations, shop for designer fashions and peruse the latest Hollywood flicks and top-rated TV shows.

Gogo provides Wi-Fi service to AirTran, Delta, Virgin America, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, United Airlines and US Airways, and now is leveraging that to expand into the entertainment realm.

The services, currently being tested with Delta Air Lines and America Airlines, are expected to be available on some aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2011, with installations slated to be completed by the end of March 2012.

Pricing details haven’t been released yet.

Gogo says it has an agreement with major Hollywood studios to stream recently released movies and popular TV shows. Gilt Groupe’s array of designer fashions will be offered for sale, travellers will be able to make restaurant reservations through OpenTable, and People magazine articles will be viewable.

The new platform is also expected to provide gaming and social media outlets, including to Facebook, Google+ and LinkedIn.

Airlines are expected to customise the in-flight entertainment offering from Gogo so the precise lineup of features may vary from carrier to carrier.

