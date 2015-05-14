GoGet just launched a carsharing service that means you can now score a one-way ride to the airport

GoGet CEO Tristan Sender. Image: Supplied.

One of the issues with carsharing is usually you have to return the car to where you found it.

Not anymore. Australian carsharing company GoGet launched its Oneway service today, which means drivers can now pick up a car and dump it at, or near, their destination.

The service will be rolled out progressively over the next few months across a number of locations, including major airports.

“Imagine being able to arrive at the airport, hop into a carshare vehicle, drop it off in the city and then forget about it. That’s what Oneway can offer,” GoGet CEO Tristan Sender said.

Growing to 65,000 members and 1,800 cars across Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, and Brisbane, GoGet said it had recorded a growing business user base, especially as many companies see carsharing as a way of shedding fleet costs. The NSW state government also recently trialled the service.

It has come a long way since founders Directors Nic Lowe and Bruce Jeffreys launched the carsharing company in the Sydney suburb of Newtown back in 2003 with three vehicles and 12 members.

Offering a one-way service that lines up with airports will be especially handy for business travellers who can leave the car in a designated carspace when they’re done with it.

Establishing the logistics behind the Oneway service has been a complicated task, Sender said, adding it’s going to take a little trial-and-error to determine how it will work best for members.

“We are always looking for ways to make transport great. Oneway is part of GoGet’s commitment to transport innovation, like our ongoing work with UNSW on driverless cars,” Sender said. “We want to learn how oneway will perform in real-time and on Australian roads.”

