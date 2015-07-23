GoGet drivers are getting access to thousands of new commerical parking spaces in Sydney

Eugene Tan/Hausmann Communications via Getty Images

Car sharing startup GoGet has partnered with Divvy Parking to give customers access to a listed network of commercial car parking spaces in Sydney.

GoGet will connect its fleet of 1,450 cars in Sydney with Divvy’s expanding network of private commercial parking spaces, such as those in Sydney’s CBD towers, in an effort to secure more reserved spots for customers.

GoGet’s business development manager Chris Vanneste said the deal would provide more accessible, sustainable and affordable transport options for Sydneysiders.

“Divvy has more than 2000 parking bays in office towers across Sydney and is adding around another 3000, with growth in other property types, over the next six months,” he said.

“This will provide GoGet with a significant number of parking options.”

With the Sydney integration under way, a national rollout will follow later this year.

The deal comes on the heels of the NSW government’s recent State of Australian Cities report, which revealed Sydney has the largest share of commuters by private vehicle (80%) and the longest average commuter delays due to traffic congestion.

