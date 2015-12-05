A GoFundMe campaign is accepting donations for families of those killed in the San Bernardino massacre

Mark Abadi
SB shooting gofundme pageScreenshot via GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in honour of those who died in the San Bernardino masscre,

Mayor R. Corey Davis announced the crowdfunding campaign Friday to help raise money for the families of those affected by the shooting in which 14 people were killed and 21 others were wounded.

“On behalf of the Mayor and Common Council of the City of San Bernardino, this campaign has been created to support the victims of the shooting,” Davis wrote on the campaign’s website.

“The funds will be distributed evenly among the victims and their families via an official trust fund.”

Within an hour, the campaign raised more than $11,000 of its $100,000 goal.

“Though we are experiencing immense grief, we will not be paralysed. We will continue to move forward and grow together as a community,” Davis wrote.

Some individual crowdfunding campaigns have also been created to support the families of victims:

Robert Adams

Sierra Clayborn

Bennetta Bet-Badal

 Tin Nguyen

Nicholas Thalasinos

Yvette Velasco

Michael Wetzel

