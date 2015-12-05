A GoFundMe campaign is accepting donations for families of those killed in the San Bernardino massacre

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in honour of those who died in the San Bernardino masscre,

Mayor R. Corey Davis announced the crowdfunding campaign Friday to help raise money for the families of those affected by the shooting in which 14 people were killed and 21 others were wounded.

“On behalf of the Mayor and Common Council of the City of San Bernardino, this campaign has been created to support the victims of the shooting,” Davis wrote on the campaign’s website.

“The funds will be distributed evenly among the victims and their families via an official trust fund.”

Within an hour, the campaign raised more than $11,000 of its $100,000 goal.

“Though we are experiencing immense grief, we will not be paralysed. We will continue to move forward and grow together as a community,” Davis wrote.

Some individual crowdfunding campaigns have also been created to support the families of victims:

The family of Robert Adams wants us to remember him for the way he lived and not the way he died. #Husband #Father pic.twitter.com/ghthJfIznj

— Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) December 4, 2015

Sierra Clayborn. Grad of University of Cal. Described as a “Bright Star”. Think of her and pray for her family.. pic.twitter.com/sPcRA0YgSE

— Jonathan Owens (@jonathan0wens) December 4, 2015

2/2 Bennetta Bet-Badal killed in California, escaped terrorism in Iran to be victim in USA? WHERE CAN DAUGHTER FLEE? pic.twitter.com/Bvl4Y87417

— Gretchen Eve (@evegretchenma) December 4, 2015

Tin Nguyen,1 of 14 people killed in #SanBernadinoShooting.Friend remembers 31y/o Santa Ana woman having huge heart pic.twitter.com/iF0dGkqLYK

— Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) December 4, 2015

Nicholas Thalasinos

One of the victims in the #SanBernadinoShooting Nicholas Thalasinos. His wife Jenn texted me this pic of them pic.twitter.com/0p9xA5uUy7 — Courtney Friel (@courtneyfriel) December 3, 2015

Yvette Velasco

The family of Yvette Velasco say she was intelligent, motivated, & beautiful. She was a daughter & a sister. pic.twitter.com/Ad6ioT0aXf

— Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) December 4, 2015

Michael Wetzel, 37, had 6 kids and wife, Renee. She called him her rock. He was a supervisor of health inspectors. pic.twitter.com/YKbQEyFfhW — KStreetHipster (@KStreetHipster) December 4, 2015

