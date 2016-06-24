Here are the cheapest places to drink beer around the world

Shutterstock/ Milan Gonda Enjoy a beer — or five — at an outdoor pub in Bratislava.

There’s no better way to get to know a city than over a pint of beer at a local pub — but the cost of doing so can vary widely.

GoEuro just announced their 2016 Beer Price Index, which ranks the cost of beer in 70 cities around the world. Rankings are based on the average cost of the most popular local and imported beers.

This year, the cheapest city to grab a cold one was Bratislava, Croatia, where a beer will cost you just $1.65. That’s nearly a tenth of what a beer in Lausanne, Switzerland, will set you back. At $9.51 for one measly beer, Lausanne is the most expensive city to knock back a pint.

Here are the top 10 cheapest cities around the world to have a beer:

1. Bratislava, Croatia ($1.65)

2. Kiev, Ukraine ($1.66)

3. Cape Town, South Africa ($1.87)

4. Krakow, Poland ($1.87)

5. Mexico City, Mexico ($2.13)

6. Belgrade, Serbia ($2.19)

7. Cairo, Egypt ($2.39)

8. Warsaw, Poland ($2.45)

9. Ljubljana, Slovenia ($2.45)

10. Budapest, Hungary ($2.87)

Bratislava upset Krakow, which held 2015’s cheapest beer title.

Here are the top 10 most expensive cities around the world to have a beer:

1. Lausanne, Switzerland ($9.51)

2. Hong Kong ($6.22)

3. Singapore ($5.75)

4. Zurich, Switzerland ($5.69)

5. Oslo, Norway ($5.57)

6. Tokyo, Japan ($5.48)

7. Paris, France ($5.41)

8. Abu Dhabi, UAE ($5.36)

9. New York, U.S. ($5. 36)

10. Tel Aviv, Israel ($5.36)

Last year’s most expensive city, Geneva, Switzerland, did not even crack the top ten this year, coming in at number 11, with an average beer costing $5.21.

