New 'Godzilla' Trailer Shows First Good Look At The Monster

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures released a new extended look at the “Godzilla” reboot out in theatres next month.

It’s essentially another trailer that gives us more insight into Bryan Cranston’s character in the film.

The big reveal is a good look at Godzilla himself at the trailer’s end.

“Godzilla” is in theatres May 16 and stars Cranston, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, and Sally Hawkins.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s the final scene showing “Godzilla” again:

