Bryan Cranston Is Terrified In The First 'Godzilla' Reboot Trailer

Kirsten Acuna
Bryan cranston godzillaWarner Bros. / Godzilla trailer

Yes, “Godzilla” is getting a mega-sized reboot next summer with one of television’s biggest stars.

The studio released the first trailer for the film starring Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) after launching a viral site for the movie.

We don’t get a good look at the monster, but we do see a few shots of Cranston along with a harrowing look at the path of the monster’s destruction.

Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) is directing the film which will also star Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. (Coincidentally, the two will also be starring side by side in 2015’s “Avengers” sequel as well.)

“Godzilla” will be in theatres May 16, 2014.

Here are our takeaways from the trailer:
Everyone is trying to prevent the monster from escaping.

Godzilla remakeWarner Bros. / Godzilla trailer
Godzilla soldiers remakeWarner Bros. / Godzilla trailer

It doesn’t look like that went over so well.

Explosion godzillaWarner Bros. / Godzilla trailer

Is that Cranston running around?

Bryan cranston godzilla runningWarner Bros. / Godzilla trailer

Everyone seen in the trailer basically wears this same expression seen on Olsen’s face:

Elizabeth olsen godzillaWarner Bros./Godzilla trailer

And with good reason.

Godzilla destructionWarner Bros. / Godzilla trailer
Godzilla train derailWarner Bros. / Godzilla trailer

Finally, the brief look at the monster that leaked online earlier this year.

Godzilla monster rebootWarner Bros. / Godzilla trailer

Here’s the first poster for the film that has since been released.

Godzilla posterWarner Bros.

