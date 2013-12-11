Bryan Cranston Is Terrified In The First 'Godzilla' Reboot Trailer

Yes, “Godzilla” is getting a mega-sized reboot next summer with one of television’s biggest stars.

The studio released the first trailer for the film starring Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) after launching a viral site for the movie.

We don’t get a good look at the monster, but we do see a few shots of Cranston along with a harrowing look at the path of the monster’s destruction.

Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) is directing the film which will also star Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. (Coincidentally, the two will also be starring side by side in 2015’s “Avengers” sequel as well.)

“Godzilla” will be in theatres May 16, 2014.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here are our takeaways from the trailer:

Everyone is trying to prevent the monster from escaping.

It doesn’t look like that went over so well.

Is that Cranston running around?

Everyone seen in the trailer basically wears this same expression seen on Olsen’s face:

And with good reason.

Finally, the brief look at the monster that leaked online earlier this year.

Here’s the first poster for the film that has since been released.

