The First 'Godzilla' Teaser Poster Is Pretty Clever

The first teaser poster for next year’s summer flick “Godzilla” has debuted.



Warner Bros. and Legendary are bringing the monster back to the big screen next May.

The poster shows the iconic monster without giving it away.

Via IGN:

“Godzilla” will feature “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston along with Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, and Julitte Binoche.

The film comes to theatres May 2014.

Last week, Warner Bros. released a website giving mysterious clues about the movie.

Director Gareth Edwards released a video earlier teasing that “something big” will be coming to San Diego Comic Con later this week.

