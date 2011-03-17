New NMA Video Shows Godzilla Crushing 'High-profile A**holes' Who Mocked The Plight Of The Japanese People

A public apology and/or firing isn’t punishment enough for the celebrities who made jokes about the Japanese earthquake and tsunami.



The only appropriate response: Godzilla stomp.

At least that’s the lesson we learned from a Next Media Animation video that details the story.

50 Cent joked he had to get his “ho’s” out of Japan. Aflac voice Gilbert Gottfried tweeted some insensitive remarks. CNBC’s Larry Kudlow didn’t escape reproach after mistakenly saying he was happy there was less economic damage than loss of human life.

NMA hits back in a video titled “Tsunami flushes out several high-profile arseholes,” saying “While most of these commentators have been fired or apologized, wouldn’t it be more fitting to deliver some Japanese-style retribution?”

Enter Godzilla (who looks remarkably like a T-Rex).

Video below



