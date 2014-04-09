'Godzilla' Reboot Origin Story Was Scrapped Because Of 'Man Of Steel'

Courtesy Insight Editions ‘Godzilla: The Art of Destruction’ will be released May 13.

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures released a longer look at its “Godzilla” reboot.

Before the film comes to theatres this May, publisher Insight Editions will release a hardcover book, “Godzilla: The Art of Destruction,” which will deliver an inside look at the film’s production from start to finish.

The book will contain a bunch of concept art including sketches, storyboards and interviews with director Gareth Edwards along with cast and crew.

Insight Editions shared a few early spreads from the upcoming book with us.

The most interesting thing we’ve learned so far is that the new Godzilla could have had a different origin story had it not been for last year’s Superman reboot.



According to the book, originally a “Godzilla carcass was to have been discovered entombed in Siberia.”

That was changed after the production learned “Man of Steel” had a potentially similar scene with a spaceship.

The full spread, featuring the original concept art, was shared exclusively with Business Insider.

Feel free to zoom in and read it below. (If viewing on mobile, check out the corresponding links which each image.)

(Photo Credit: Reprinted from Godzilla: The Art of Destruction by Mark Cotta Vaz, published by Insight Editions. TM & © Toho Co., Ltd. © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Here’s one more exclusive spread from the book featuring director Gareth Edwards with a miniature Godzilla (left) and prepping for a scene with Ken Watanabe who will play Dr. Derizawa (right).

(Photo Credit: Reprinted from Godzilla: The Art of Destruction by Mark Cotta Vaz, published by Insight Editions. TM & © Toho Co., Ltd. © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Here are a few more pages from the book that were also shared with us and other outlets.

These scenes show concept art for a quarantined area.

(Photo Credit: Reprinted from Godzilla: The Art of Destruction by Mark Cotta Vaz, published by Insight Editions. TM & © Toho Co., Ltd. © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Here’s a red control room that will be seen early on in the reboot. Filming took place there for two to three days but set decorator Elizabeth Wilcox says it took months to prepare.

(Photo Credit: Reprinted from Godzilla: The Art of Destruction by Mark Cotta Vaz, published by Insight Editions. TM & © Toho Co., Ltd. © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

This final bit of concept art doesn’t make it into the film but imagines what it would have looked like if a nuclear submarine was dropped in the mountains.

(Photo Credit: Reprinted from Godzilla: The Art of Destruction by Mark Cotta Vaz, published by Insight Editions. TM & © Toho Co., Ltd. © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

