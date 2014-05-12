25 Photos That Show What It Would Be Like If 'Godzilla' Tore Through The US Today

Kirsten Acuna
Bryan cranston godzillaKimberley French / Warner Bros.Director Gareth Edwards with Bryan Cranston on set of ‘Godzilla.’

“Godzilla” is out in theatres Friday and is expected to be one of the summer’s biggest movies.

The original film from Ishiro Honda was released in 1954. On its 60th anniversary, Warner Bros. and Legendary are rebooting the franchise with inspiration from the first movie.

Director Gareth Edwards (“Monsters“) described how his new film is draws from the original black-and-white to us during the film’s press junket in New York.

“For a lot of people who don’t know about Godzilla, or they grew up on some of the more, child-friendly versions, it’s a surprise to watch the original because it’s really a very serious metaphor for Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” said Edwards.

Warner Bros. recently released a ton of images before the film’s release highlighting an international cast including Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Ken Watanabe (“Inception”), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Arse”), and Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”).

Warning: Minor spoilers follow.

Forget what you know about the 1998 'Godzilla' movie from Sony.

For those unfamiliar with the original 1954 'Godzilla,' the movie introduces a monster mutated from a nuclear reaction.

The reboot brings the creature back to its roots.

He serves as a metaphor of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki near World War II's end.

This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force made from the town of Yoshiura on the other side of the mountain north of Hiroshima, Japan, shows the smoke rising from the explosion of the atomic bomb at Hiroshima, Aug. 6, 1945. It was picked up from an Australian engineer at Kure, Japan. Note the radiation spots on the negative caused by the explosion of the A-bomb, almost ruining the film.

... and the dangers of nuclear weapons.

A huge expanse of ruins left the explosion of the atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945 in Hiroshima.

Director Gareth Edwards' goal was to show off a monster that no one can control or communicate with.

Director Gareth Edwards and actress Elizabeth Olsen on set.

(Source: 'Godzilla' production notes)

'How would the world react?,' says Edwards. 'We've all seen or experienced incomprehensible disasters, natural or otherwise, that would seem like a scenario from a movie if they didn't actually happen.'

(Source: 'Godzilla' production notes)

Ken Watanabe plays Japanese scientist Dr. Ishiro Serizawa who is on the trail of the monster in the Philippines in 1999.

At the same time, a series of tremors in Janjira, Japan, near a local nuclear power plant, are being attributed to 'earthquakes.'

Joe Brody (Bryan Cranston), a nuclear engineer at the plant, isn't convinced that's true after finding odd sound patterns in the tremors.

The plant gets destroyed and the town is evacuated and quarantined due to a possible radiation leak.

15 years later, Brody is still trying to track down what he believes is the real source of those tremors so many years ago because he thinks something bad is going to happen again.

He enlists his grown son Ford (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a Naval officer, to help him break into the quarantined city to uncover the truth.

They end up finding much more than they bargain for.

They come across a monster that escapes and starts wrecking havoc in Hawaii.

Waikiki's Grand Hotel gets submerged under water.

Las Vegas gets torn apart.

So long Caesar's Palace.

Bye Lady Liberty replica.

The Golden Gate Bridge isn't safe in San Francisco either.

The city's in pretty bad shape.

Soon the Navy and military step in.

Ford volunteers to help on the front lines to protect mankind.

That may mean using a nuclear weapon to rid of the monster.

However, the 355-foot tall Godzilla may not be what everyone should really be afraid of in the film.

(Source: 'Godzilla' production notes)

Now that you know what to expect from 'Godzilla' ...

See what other movies you should check out this summer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.