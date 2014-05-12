25 Photos That Show What It Would Be Like If 'Godzilla' Tore Through The US Today

Kimberley French / Warner Bros. Director Gareth Edwards with Bryan Cranston on set of ‘Godzilla.’

“Godzilla” is out in theatres Friday and is expected to be one of the summer’s biggest movies.

The original film from Ishiro Honda was released in 1954. On its 60th anniversary, Warner Bros. and Legendary are rebooting the franchise with inspiration from the first movie.

Director Gareth Edwards (“Monsters“) described how his new film is draws from the original black-and-white to us during the film’s press junket in New York.

“For a lot of people who don’t know about Godzilla, or they grew up on some of the more, child-friendly versions, it’s a surprise to watch the original because it’s really a very serious metaphor for Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” said Edwards.

Warner Bros. recently released a ton of images before the film’s release highlighting an international cast including Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Ken Watanabe (“Inception”), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Arse”), and Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”).

Warning: Minor spoilers follow.

