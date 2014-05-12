25 Photos That Show What It Would Be Like If 'Godzilla' Tore Through The US Today

“Godzilla” is out in theatres Friday and is expected to be one of the summer’s biggest movies.
The original film from Ishiro Honda was released in 1954. On its 60th anniversary, Warner Bros. and Legendary are rebooting the franchise with inspiration from the first movie.
Director Gareth Edwards (“Monsters“) described how his new film is draws from the original black-and-white to us during the film’s press junket in New York.
“For a lot of people who don’t know about Godzilla, or they grew up on some of the more, child-friendly versions, it’s a surprise to watch the original because it’s really a very serious metaphor for Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” said Edwards.
Warner Bros. recently released a ton of images before the film’s release highlighting an international cast including Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Ken Watanabe (“Inception”), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Arse”), and Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”).
Warning: Minor spoilers follow.
For those unfamiliar with the original 1954 'Godzilla,' the movie introduces a monster mutated from a nuclear reaction.
Director Gareth Edwards' goal was to show off a monster that no one can control or communicate with.
(Source: 'Godzilla' production notes)
'How would the world react?,' says Edwards. 'We've all seen or experienced incomprehensible disasters, natural or otherwise, that would seem like a scenario from a movie if they didn't actually happen.'
Ken Watanabe plays Japanese scientist Dr. Ishiro Serizawa who is on the trail of the monster in the Philippines in 1999.
At the same time, a series of tremors in Janjira, Japan, near a local nuclear power plant, are being attributed to 'earthquakes.'
Joe Brody (Bryan Cranston), a nuclear engineer at the plant, isn't convinced that's true after finding odd sound patterns in the tremors.
The plant gets destroyed and the town is evacuated and quarantined due to a possible radiation leak.
15 years later, Brody is still trying to track down what he believes is the real source of those tremors so many years ago because he thinks something bad is going to happen again.
He enlists his grown son Ford (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a Naval officer, to help him break into the quarantined city to uncover the truth.
However, the 355-foot tall Godzilla may not be what everyone should really be afraid of in the film.
(Source: 'Godzilla' production notes)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.