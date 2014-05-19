'Godzilla' Has The Second Largest Opening Weekend Of The Year

“Godzilla” had a huge opening weekend.

The monster movie made an enormous $93.2 million.

That’s less than $US2 million shy of the year’s largest debut so far. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier made $US95 million opening weekend in April.

“Godzilla” was expected to bring in north of $US70 million opening weekend.

The Warner Bros. and Legendary film cost an estimated $US160 million. The movie has already made more than $US196 million worldwide.

The weekend’s other new release, Disney’s “Million Dollar Arm” featuring “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm made $US10.5 million. The baseball movie cost an estimated $US25 million to make.

Zac Efron and Seth Rogen’s “Neighbours” came in a distant second place making $US26 million.

