'Godzilla' is wreaking havoc on the west coast, and it's only going to get worse

“El Niño” occurs every few years with the appearance of unusually warm water in the Pacific Ocean. The bigger El Niño is, the crazier the weather can be.

This year’s El Niño is on track to be the most powerful ever recorded, even passing the monster El Niño of 1997/1998. It’s already causing chaos, and it hasn’t even reached full strength yet. It’s going to be so epic, climatologists have nicknamed it “Godzilla.”

Hurricane Patricia, fed by El Niño, was the biggest storm ever recorded. Southern California is expected to get record-breaking rainfall. The Pacific Northwest, meanwhile, will plunge further into drought.

It’s not any better overseas. “11 million children are at risk from hunger, disease and lack of water due to El Niño in eastern and southern Africa alone,” warned UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake.

El Nino will reach full strength in January.

Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

