Bryan Cranston Wants You To Know He's Not Crazy In New 'Godzilla' Trailer

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures released a new international trailer for “Godzilla” that teases a lot of new footage for the reboot.

Bryan Cranston stars along with Ken Watanabe and Elizabeth Olsen. We won’t spoil much because the trailer speaks for itself but it sounds like the government is trying to cover up the monster’s existence as a natural disaster. Naturally, Cranston’s character, Joe Brody, isn’t too happy about that.

Overall, the movie looks pretty awesome so we’re hoping it doesn’t disappoint.

“Godzilla” is in theatres May 16.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.