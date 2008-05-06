GodTube Gets $30 Million

Let us pray: Christian video sharing site GodTube has landed a $30 million series A from hedge fund GLG Partners at a $150 million valuation, according to our friends at PaidContent.



Launched last summer, GodTube reviews all video uploads, keeping them squeaky-clean and pro-God. (Like our favourite, “Baby Got Book,” embedded below.)

It also claims to have a business model beyond advertising: PC says “a few hundred churches” use GodTube’s “Godcaster” service, which generates subscription revenue.

The LA Times noted last fall GodTube had 1.7 million unique users in August, and was the fastest growing video site in the Web, per comScore. It looks like GodTube hasn’t done much growing since then.

Related: VC Dollars Still Pouring Into Video Startups



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.