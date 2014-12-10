Godfreys Sucks Up The Cash On Its ASX Debut

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Shares in vacuum cleaner retailer Godfreys jumped to $2.88 on its ASX debut today, a 4.7% premium the $2.75 strike price in the $77 million IPO.

The retailer known for its loud television advertisments where a vacuum cleaner sucks up a bowling ball has raised the funds for expansion of its network of 290 stores.

The retailer is behind some of Australia’s most known brands including Hoover, Sauber, Wertheim and its commercial brand Pullman.

