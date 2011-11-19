The Godfather's Pizza Brand Has Become Incredibly Partisan Thanks To Herman Cain

Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain stepped down from the helm of Godfather’s Pizza 15 years ago, but he’s still making a big impact on the chain’s brand, reports Ted Marzilli at BrandIndex.



Since Cain announced that he was running for president back in May, consumers’ perceptions of the brand have shifted starkly on party lines. Democrats’ perceptions of the brand plummeted, Republican scores spiked and Independents remained steady.

It goes to show that a brand can get dragged into the political sphere, even if it doesn’t want to, and that it can have real consequences.

But will the execs at Godfather’s lose any sleep over this? Not likely. Cain’s time in the media spotlight has brought more exposed to the pizza chain than it could ever hope to have through traditional channels.

Photo: BrandIndex

Godfather’s Pizza was measured using YouGov BrandIndex’s flagship Index score, an overall brand health measurement that averages the company’s quality, value, reputation, impression, satisfaction, and willingness to recommend scores.

