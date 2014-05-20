'Godfather' Cinematographer Gordon Willis Dead At 82 After Legendary Film Career

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Willis, who was known as the ‘Prince of Darkness’ for his artful use of shadows, received an honorary Oscar in 2009.

Gordon Willis — one of the most influential cinematographers of the ’70s and ’80s — died Monday at age 82.

Willis is responsible for all of the cinematography on “The Godfather” series and Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall” and “Manhattan.”

Willis, who was known as the “Prince of Darkness” for his artful use of shadows, received an honorary Academy Award in 2009.

Regarding his work on “The Godfather,” Variety wrote in 1997, “Among ‘The Godfather’s’ many astonishments, the photography by Gordon Willis — a rich play with light and shadow — confirmed Willis’ genius but was especially striking as an extension of Francis Ford Coppola’s creative intelligence.”

“This is a momentous loss,” American Society of Cinematographers president Richard Crudo told Deadline. “He was one of the giants who absolutely changed the way movies looked. Up until the time of The Godfather1 and 2, nothing previously shot looked that way. He changed the way films looked and the way people looked at films.”

Willis discussed some of his most notable films in a 2013 interview:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.