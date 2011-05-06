"The Godfather" Is Getting Another instalment -- This Time, A Prequel

Ever wonder how the family came to be the family?



You’re about to learn more. Another “Godfather” book — this one a prequel — is in the works.

We know — you wanted to hear us say “movie.” But that can’t be far behind — especially because the book itself is going to be adapted from an unproduced screenplay of Mario Puzo‘s.

(Puzo died in 1999.)

The late author’s family handpicked Ed Falco, a Virginia Tech professor and uncle of actress Edie Falco, to take on the prequel.

So when the film version does roll around, don’t be surprised if there’s a part earmarked for the former “Sopranos” matriarch.

