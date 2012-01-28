GoDaddy's Second Leaked Super Bowl Ad Gives Techies A Slice Of Heaven

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

GoDaddy has “leaked” its second commercial that is set to air during Super Bowl 2012.

The commercial stars two techies who get transported to GoDaddy’s Internet Cloud and are greeted by three Pussy Cat Dolls sexy angels and race car driver/GoDaddy spokesperson Danica Patrick.

The 30-second spot features new Pussy Cat Doll Lauren Bennet, who was featured on LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem”, and it is certainly a change of pace from last year’s ad that starred a short-short, tank top wearing Joan Rivers.

GoDaddy’s other commercial was released earlier this week and shows Patrick and health guru Jillian Michaels painting a naked model with GoDaddy’s logo.

