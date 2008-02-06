GoDaddy.com Shows Off Its Beaver (Get It?)

GoDaddy.com, master of nudge-nudge Super Bowl ads for the domain-squatter set, is boasting today about its “banned from Fox” ad with IndyCar star/hottie Danica Patrick. GoDaddy says it logged 2 million visits on Sunday, as surfers watched Danica explain why, thanks to GoDaddy, she was keeping her clothes on.

That’s a fraction of the 97 million people who would have seen the ad during the Super Bowl (some DVR users, who watch it multiple times) but GoDaddy CEO Bob Parsons says he’s pleased with the response. And, of course, he’s pleased with the coverage as well. You’re welcome, Bob.

Meanwhile Larry Kutscher, CEO of competitor Register.com, has been telling us for days — even before the ad ran — that he wanted to register his disapproval. So, here you go:

GoDaddy for the fourth year in a row has run a commercial in the Super Bowl that doesn’t talk about its customers, its services, or what they do. Instead it has elected to focus on scantily clad women and shock value for the purpose of creating some buzz. We believe businesses are looking for answers, not just flash and sex.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.