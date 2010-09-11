GoDaddy.com Is Up For Sale, Could Fetch Over $1 Billion

GoDaddy.com, the leading domain registration service and producer of semi-pornographic Super Bowl commercials, is slated to be auctioned off, and could bring in over $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports.



Qatalyst Partners will be shopping the company to private equity firms, the Journal says.

GoDaddy.com is thought to have generated $750-$800 million in revenue in 2009.

GoDaddy filed for an IPO back in 2006, but changed its mind before pulling the trigger. It looks like it won’t be going public any time soon.

See also: GoDaddy and other tech companies’ sexy Super Bowl commercials

