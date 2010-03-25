GoDaddy Takes The Moral Highground, Pulls Out Of China

GoDaddy, the leading domain name registration service, has announced that it will no longer operate in China as a result of the country’s increasingly intrusive domain registration policies, the Washington Post reports.



China requires that anyone signing up for a new domain submit detailed information about themselves, including photographs. GoDaddy says it believes this is an attempt to further monitor and control Internet activity inside China, and that it is no longer willing to be a part of it.

GoDaddy is best known for its provocative and overtly sexual television ads; for years the company has purchased spots during the Super Bowl, many of them featuring a scantily clad Danica Patrick.

With the Google-China spat in the spotlight right now, this move is perfectly timed to give the company some unusually positive press.

