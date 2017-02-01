GoDaddy's Super Bowl ad has hidden Easter eggs in every frame

YouTube Starring in the ad is Adam Carpenter, an Instagram star famous for his dance moves.

Internet hosting company has GoDaddy prereleased its ad for this weekend’s Super Bowl, introducing a new character who personifies the internet.

GoDaddy returns to the big game this year after sitting out in 2016 with an ad that contains internet gags and memes hidden in almost second — from the ice bucket challenge, to a “Rick Roll,” and the sneezing panda.

GoDaddy’s chief marketing officer Barb Rechtermann said in a press release: “We came home with enough awesome footage for two or three commercials — we’re saving the best of it for a special Super Bowl Sunday Internet-Only version at GoDaddy.com.”

GoDaddy often used Super Bowl ads to drive traffic to its website, suggesting there was material it couldn’t broadcast. The sexuality in this ad has been toned down compared to previous years, like the ad starring model Bar Refaeli having a 10-second kiss with a nerd.

GoDaddy will be joined by competitors Wix and Squarespace in advertising in Super Bowl LI, which takes place on Sunday.

