GoDaddy Files For IPO

GoDaddy has filed for its IPO. GoDaddy sells domain names for websites.

You can read the full filing here.

Here are some important numbers:

Revenue was $US1.1 billion in 2013, up from almost $US911 million in 2012.

The company has 12 million customers. It added 1.3 million customers in 2013.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and Citigroup are underwriting the IPO. GoDaddy did not say in its filing how much it wants to raise.

