GoDaddy CEO Videotapes Himself Killing An Elephant

This year, GoDaddy CEO Bob Parsons went on an African vacation and shot an elephant. He recorded the whole thing on video.



There’s one scene where a swarm of “hungry” villagers rip flesh off the dead elephant.

All the villagers are wearing bright orange GoDaddy-branded hats, too.

Lots of people are upset about it, including PETA.

Parsons says he did it because the elephant was eating villagers’ crops. Opponents say there are non-lethal ways to solve that kind of problem.

We have no idea who’s right – just that the whole video is weird.

It’s definitely the kind of thing only a super rich CEO/founder of a privately-held company could get away with.

Watch if you like, but it’s pretty gross:

UPDATE: If you’re interested, here is How To Boycott GoDaddy’s Elephant-Killing CEO And Donate To SaveTheElephants.Org at the same time

