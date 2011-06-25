GoDaddy.com Being Sold For $2 Billion To KKR, Silver Lake, And Another Group

Domain registration/hosting company GoDaddy.com is about to be bought for $2 billion by KKR, Silver Lake Partners, and another investment group, the WSJ is reporting.



GoDaddy has been up for grabs since last September when Qatalyst Partners started shopping the company around. At the time, it was thought to be worth $1 billion.

