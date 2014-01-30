GoDaddy Is Going To Help A Real Woman Publicly Quit Her Job In A Super Bowl Ad

YouTube/GoDaddy This is a fictional small business owner, but GoDaddy will be helping a real worker surprise her boss in a very public way.

GoDaddy has really committed to growing out of the raunchy, misogynistic image that it used to embrace during the Super Bowl.

Rather than seductively stare into the camera as she unzips her jacket in her Super Bowl ad this year, Danica Patrick is donning a muscle suit alongside a pack of bodybuilders at the whim of a female business owner.

In the other, GoDaddy and the actor John Turturro (“The Big Lebowski”) will be helping a woman publicly tell off her boss. She’ll be letting him know that she’s quitting to start her own small business.

Here’s the teaser:

The ad is produced by Deutsch NY and will air during the game’s first half.

GoDaddy’s Super Bowl ads, as well as an earlier one starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, are targeting women whose business ventures could benefit from the company’s website builder.

