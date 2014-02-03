This Woman Just Quit Her Job In Front Of The Entire World During GoDaddy's Super Bowl Ad

GoDaddy has really committed to growing out of the raunchy, misogynistic image that it used to embrace during the Super Bowl.

During this year’s Super Bowl, the web hosting company and actor John Turturro helped a woman named Gwen quit her job on national TV.

This way, she can pursue her dream of owning a business making puppets.

Here’s the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The ad is produced by Deutsch NY.

GoDaddy’s Super Bowl ads, as well as an earlier one starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, are targeting women whose business ventures could benefit from the company’s website builder.

