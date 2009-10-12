God Was The Dog Whisperer's Lawyer

He now charges $100,000 for private sessions, his own television show (“The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan”), and a website that grosses in the mid-seven figures.



But when he was starting out, it was all gut feelings. Amy Wallace’s lengthy profile in The New York Times today on Ceasar Millan details the massive dog whispering business.

He took a unique approach to agreeing to his first television deal, the structure of which he apparently still operates under.

NYT: Mr. Millan calls the deal, which he agreed to on instinct, a blessing. “The goal that God and I have together is the whole world transformed through a dog. God was my lawyer,” he says. “And so he’s going to bring you great people, and those great people are going to give you your fair share without you asking.”

That’s one way to avoid the awkward billable hour argument!

