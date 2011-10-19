God Supports AT&T-T-Mobile Merger, Rescue Mission Says

Photo: Of Gods and Men

AT&T apparently has God on its side for the coming regulatory investigation surrounding its merger deal with T-Mobile USA.A faith-based service provider said the Louisiana Rescue Mission supported the merger between T-Mobile and AT&T, according to a report by The Nonprofit Quarterly. The site explains:



The faith-based service provider offered what it acknowledged was “an out-of-place endorsement” of the AT&T merger with T-Mobile, with Rev. R. Henry Martin explaining that “People often call on God to help the outcasts and downtrodden that walk among us, [but] [s]ometimes, however, it is our responsibility to take matters into our own hands. Please support this merger.”

AT&T subsequently donated $50,000 to the Louisiana rescue mission, according to The Nonprofit Quarterly. AT&T has also donated to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), which also said it supported the merger. It pulled support for the merger earlier this year.

The $39 billion deal, which would make AT&T the largest wireless provider in the United States by a wide margin, is still subject to regulatory approval by the Federal Communications Commission.

