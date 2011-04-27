God of War Creator: Nintendo's Game Price Concerns Are 'Bullsh*t'

By M.H. Williams

Eat Sleep Play head David Jaffe has called “bullshit” on Nintendo over the company’s fears about the rise of cheap smartphone gaming. In his keynote at GDC 2011, Nintendo president Satoru Iwata said that mobile platforms “have no motivation to maintain the high value of video game software.” Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime even wondered if mobile games were “such disposable content that the value quickly goes to zero.” Jaffe disagreed in his usual style.

“The reality is, you can’t put a price on fun,” Jaffe told Eurogamer. “I don’ t care if it’s 99c or $150 or $1000 over the years in sub fees to an online MMO. Fun is fun, so I think it’s an absurd concept to say, this is the criteria, these are the ingredients you [need] to make fun otherwise you can’t play. That’s bullshit, man.”

Jaffe has a lot of love for Nintendo and his comments aren’t meant to bash the company, but he calls out the irony in a stance Nintendo took at the beginning of this generation.

“‘Come on guys, we’re not even playing your game’. [Microsoft and Sony] are fighting the HD battle. We aren’t even paying attention and look at the success we’ve made by disrupting your market’,” Jaffe remembers Nintendo saying at the Wii’s launch. “I don’t know if it’s karma or good old fashioned irony that now he’s pushing back against the very thing he was claiming was valuable in his earlier keynote, which is disruption.”

Despite being independent, Jaffe remains loyal to Sony, but he realises that Apple is bringing change to the industry.

“I’m so excited about NGP, but of course Apple’s a player now. And that has to be respected and countered and adjusted for,” he said.

Ah, Jaffe, master of letting your opinions fly free. We salute you, sir.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.