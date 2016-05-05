GoCatch is now cheaper than UberX in Sydney

GoCatch CEO Ned Moorfield.

Australian taxi startup GoCatch has dropped its ridesharing platform GoCar’s fares by 5% to now be cheaper than UberX in Sydney.

GoCar, which is Australia’s first locally-owned ride sharing service is now claiming that combined with its set no surge pricing model, it is the most affordable ridesharing option in Sydney.

“We are focused on providing more choice for passengers and drivers and this move is a win-win for everyone,” said GoCatch CEO Ned Moorfield.

“Not only will passengers enjoy more competitive fares but our drivers will also continue to earn a higher percentage of the fares compared with Uber.”

As a result of the fare changes, it now means that a passenger could go from Mosman to Martin Place for $20.57 in off-peak, compared to $21.63 with UberX. Similarly, it’ll cost $27.68 to go from Bondi to the airport with GoCar in off-peak compared to $29.11 through UberX.

GoCar which is only available in Sydney at this stage has more than 1000 registered drivers since launching in late February and is claiming 100% month-on-month growth ever since.

The company wants to have its ridesharing service live in every capital city in the country by the end of the year.

“Ridesharing is gaining momentum in major cities across Australia and we will continue to work with local governments and leaders to pursue innovative ways to improve the way we get from A to B,” Moorfield said.

