GoCatch Has Raised $5 Million To Try And Capture Greater Market Share In Australia's $5.4 Billion Taxi Industry

Taxi booking app goCatch has just raised $5 million in capital investment to help it compete in the Australian taxi booking market.

Since launching three years ago goCatch has signed up more than 30,000 drivers and has about 280,000 users.

CEO Ned Moorfield said the investment will be used to develop the product further as it attempts to capture a larger market share of the $5.4 billion Australian taxi market.

“goCatch is breaking apart the Cabcharge ‘Network Model’ and redefining how the industry works,” he said.

“There are more than 200 million taxi rides every year across Australia and goCatch is well placed to take further market share from the incumbent.”

