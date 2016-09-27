The CEO of GoCardless is recovering after a serious bike accident

GoCardless GoCardless CEO Hiroki Takeuchi.

Hiroki Takeuchi, the CEO of London fintech startup GoCardless, is recovering after a serious bike crash, the company says. Details of the cycling incident were not immediately available.

Takeuchi cofounded payments company GoCardless in 2011. The company helps businesses process direct debit payments, and has raised over $24.8 million (£19.1 million) in funding.

The company has issued the following statement:

Statement — Tuesday 27 September Hiroki Takeuchi, our co-founder and CEO, was involved in a serious cycle accident last week. Once Hiroki has completed rehab and recovery he will be back in the GoCardless office full time. In the meantime, the company will continue to execute against his plan with his active involvement. Hiroki, the team, and shareholders all appreciate the strong show of support received from the community.

