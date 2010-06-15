Goatse: And Now It's Time To Tell You About The Huge Hole In Safari That Can Be Used To Take Over Your iPad

Goatse Security, the folks who exposed the AT&T iPad security flaw last week, are back with some new observations.



First, they think AT&T is exceedingly lame for blaming THEM for the security flaw (we agree).

Second, they say Apple still has yet to fix a gaping hole in the mobile Safari browser that can allow folks like them to take over your iPad (and, presumably, iPhone) and do all sorts of nasty stuff:

AT&T is not highlighting the potential for a skilled attacker to use a Safari exploit, or other iPad application exploit based on this dataset to takeover the iPad. A complete list of iPad 3G customers (which could have been generated from this vulnerability) would have the ideal bit of data for those in the RBN with zero-day Safari exploits to acquire.

I released a semantic integer overflow exploit for Safari through Goatse Security in March– it was patched on Apple’s desktop Safari but has yet to be patched on the iPad.

This bug we crafted allows the viewer of a webpage to become a proxy (behind corporate and government firewalls!) for spamming, exploit payloads, password bruteforce attacks and other undesirables. The kicker is that this attack cannot be detected by any current IDS/IPS system.

We released this in March, mind you, and Apple still hasn’t got around to patching this on the iPad! I know through personal experience that the patch time for an iPad vulnerability is over two months and counting. Given that, the number of parties which probably have active iPad exploits likely numbers in the hundreds, if not the thousands. The iPad simply is not a safe platform for those that require a secure environment.

As an aside, if you’re curious what “Goatse” means and what the firm’s abstract logo is designed to signify, you might try Googling the term. One or two results down, you’ll find a link headlined “eh.” The image behind that link is so absurdly NSFW that we’re not even going to link to it. We also would strongly advise against looking at it at all. (Frankly, we didn’t even realise that what is portrayed in the image was anatomically possible–and we’re not unhappy that we didn’t realise that).

