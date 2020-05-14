Watch 200 goats take over an entire street in a residential California neighbourhood after jumping through a fence

Zach RoelandsGoats run through a neighbourhood in San Jose, California.
- On Tuesday, a man named Zach Roelands shared a video of dozens of goats – he estimates there were 200 – barreling through his neighbourhood in San Jose, California.
- Roelands told Insider that the animals are brought into town each year to eat weeds and dead grass on a nearby hill, but escaped this time around after hopping over a neighbour’s fence.
- Tractors had been used in the past to clean the hill, but were switched for goats after one of the vehicles hit a rock and caused the location to catch fire.
- “They were all rounded up in like five minutes, but everyone had to spend the next hour or so picking up their poop,” Roelands said of the goats, adding that the animals also ate “everything in sight.”
I’m dead ????☠️ When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street
This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Hc7XpuiBdT
— Zach Roelands (@zach_roelands) May 13, 2020
