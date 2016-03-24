This goat's milk soft serve is decadent, but way healthier than typical ice cream

Sarah Schmalbruch, Ben Nigh

Chances are, the soft serve ice cream you’re used to eating is made from cow’s milk.

But after taking a trip to NYC’s Victory Garden, we found that goat’s milk makes for a creamy and delicious treat that’s far healthier than cow’s milk ice cream!

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Ben Nigh

